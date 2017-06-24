Tesda okays P10-M training program fo...

Tesda okays P10-M training program for Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA City will be a recipient of a P10 million Special Training for Employment Program from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority . This came about as Tesda Director-General approved the request of Ang Kabuhayan Party-list Representative Dennis Laogan to allocate additional funds for the implementation of Step in Zamboanga City.

Chicago, IL

