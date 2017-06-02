Tempers flare as flooding hits

Tempers flare as flooding hits

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The China Post

Flooding induced by heavy rains in New Taipei and other parts of Taiwan had some residents up in arms Friday over government officials. Torrents of rain in New Taipei brought calf-high waters to roads in Sanzhi District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,491,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC