Tatmadaw Arrests Seven in Shan State

10 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Myanmar's military arrested seven people, including three reporters, on the road between Namhsan and Lashio townships in northern Shan State on Monday, according to a statement from the office of the commander-in-chief of the Tatmadaw. The seven men were travelling in two vehicles near Phayagyi Village and were arrested on suspicion of connection with ethnic armed group the Ta'ang National Liberation Army , which operates in the area.

