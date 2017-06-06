Summit Hotels group treats VisMin media to a 'SuperStay'
THE Summit Hotels and Resorts is a collection of super deluxe hotels in the Philippines catering to a new market of travelers and guests whose tastes demand for connectivity, accessibility to main destinations while not overlooking the aesthetics and comfort of their stay. Managed by Robinsons Land Corporation , one of the Philippines' leading real estate companies, the hotels currently consist of Summit Ridge in Tagaytay; Summit Circle in Fuente OsmeA a, Cebu; Summit Hotel Magnolia in New Manila, Quezon City; and Summit Galleria Cebu at the North Reclamation Area, Cebu.
