sky100 Proudly Presents "Yesterday Once More", Revisit the Colourful...
Discover a New Way to Explore the City with an Innovative VR Guide HONG KONG, CHINA-- - As one of the must see attractions in Hong Kong, sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck offers breathtaking views of the city's skyline, where old and new stand side by side. Now, in celebration of the 20 anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region , sky100 proudly presents its " Yesterday Once More " summer promotion from 22 September.
