Six provinces on flood alert

Six provinces in the East and the South have been warned to brace themselves for heavy rain that could trigger flash floods and forest runoff today and tomorrow. Chartchai Promlert, director of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation , said the strong southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and Thailand and lower pressure in northern Vietnam would likely cause rain across the country and heavy rain in parts of the Central Plains, including Greater Bangkok, the eastern provinces and the west coast of the South.

