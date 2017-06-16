Singapore PM: Last will of Lee Kuan Y...

Singapore PM: Last will of Lee Kuan Yew - troubling'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The last will of Singapore founder Lee Kuan Yew was made in "deeply troubling circumstances" with a family member helping to draft it, his eldest son and the country's prime minister alleged. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said late Thursday that Lee Suet Fern, the wife of his brother Lee Hsien Yang, had "re-inserted a demolition clause" in the last will before the elder Lee died in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,442 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC