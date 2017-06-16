Singapore PM: Last will of Lee Kuan Yew - troubling'

The last will of Singapore founder Lee Kuan Yew was made in "deeply troubling circumstances" with a family member helping to draft it, his eldest son and the country's prime minister alleged. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said late Thursday that Lee Suet Fern, the wife of his brother Lee Hsien Yang, had "re-inserted a demolition clause" in the last will before the elder Lee died in 2015.

