Singapore PM apologises for harm caused by dispute with siblings
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday apologised for the harm caused by the dispute with his siblings over their late father Lee Kuan Yew's house at 38, Oxley Road. PM Lee said he "deeply regrets" that the dispute has affected Singapore's reputation and Singaporeans' confidence in the Government.
