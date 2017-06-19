Singapore leaders send condolences ov...

Singapore leaders send condolences over deadly China landslide

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Chinese rescuers search for survivors at a landslide area in the village of Xinmo in China's Sichuan province. SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang respectively to convey their condolences over the deadly landslide which engulfed Xinmo village in Sichuan province on Saturday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,448 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC