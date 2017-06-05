Sickening glorification of a brutal murder

The media crowd the Royal Thai Police headquarters as police question suspects in the murder of a karaoke bar worker.a The recent murder of a karaoke bar worker in Khon Kaen has exposed a lot of concerning issues that underline the moral decline of our society. The glorification of the alleged killers' ringleader, Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai, by some social media users because of her young and attractive looks does not annoy me as much as news reports about small-minded merchants making money from accessories bearing images of Ms Preeyanuch.

