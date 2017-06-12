Sa Kaeo to get second permanent borde...

Sa Kaeo to get second permanent border checkpoint

A temporary border crossing in Khlong Hat district will be upgraded to a permanent checkpoint under a plan to boost border trade and security in the region. Sa Kaeo is one of the 10 provinces designated for development as special economic zones , where industrial estates will be set up for the purposes of agriculture, industry, logistics and tourism.

