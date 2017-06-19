Roadside bombs kills six soldiers in ...

Roadside bombs kills six soldiers in south Thailand

17 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

PATTANI, Thailand: A roadside bomb planted by suspected Muslim insurgents killed six Thai soldiers and wounded four on Monday in the southern province of Pattani, police said. A decades-old separatist insurgency in of predominantly Buddhist Thailand's largely ethnic Malay, Muslim provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat has killed more than 6,500 people since 2004.

