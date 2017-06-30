Religious, Spiritual Aspects Vital In Building Nation's Identity - Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 -- Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today said religious and spiritual aspects were crucial to forming characters of individuals playing an important role in the development of the country's identity. The Prime Minister said the first principle of the 'Rukun Negara', namely 'Trust in God', was at the core of building the identity of each Malaysian.

