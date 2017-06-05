Rain, flash flood warning out for Nor...

Rain, flash flood warning out for North, NE

As a low pressure is covering South China Sea and the southwest monsoon over the upper Andaman Sea and upper Thailand weakening, isolated heavy rain is likely in the North and Northeast between 6am today and 6am on Monday, the Meteorological Department announced on Sunday. Thundershowers and heavy rain are forecast over 70% of the North.

