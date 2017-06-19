PWD assistant engineer charged

Kota Kinabalu: An assistant engineer with the Public Works Department who was commended for excellent service three times was on Tuesday charged in the Special Corruption Court with abusing his position in awarding his daughter's company a road maintenance project valued at RM49,200 seven years ago. Chong Min Hong @ Raymond Chong, 59, pleaded not guilty before Sessions Court Judge Abu Bakar Manat after the charge was read to him.

