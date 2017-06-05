President Tan, PM Lee send condolences over London attacks
Flowers and messages lie behind police cordon tape near Borough Market after an attack in London, Britain on Jun 4. SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May respectively to send their condolences on the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media release on Monday . Their letters are reproduced below.
