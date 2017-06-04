Police identify suspects in Zamboanga...

Police identify suspects in Zamboanga del Norte town clash

AUTHORITIES are preparing to file criminal charges against the 10 gunmen behind the recent atrocities in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police reported on Sunday, June 4. Senior Superintendent Edwin Buenaventura Wagan, Zamboanga del Norte police director, said two of the 10 gunmen have been identified through the help of the witnesses. Positively identified by witnesses through the photographs at the rogue gallery of the police were Halid Antao Yacob, 28, and Faizal Indal, 29, both residents of the village of Panabuatan, Sirawai, Zamboanga Del Norte.

