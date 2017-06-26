Police block Kampuchea Krom activists...

Police block Kampuchea Krom activists from delivering petition

13 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Riot police stand in formation yesterday to prevent the Kampuchea Krom rally to proceed to National Assembly outside Phnom Penh's Wat Chas pagoda. About 100 police armed with batons, pistols and rifles blocked the road in front of Phnom Penh's Wat Chas pagoda yesterday to stop about a dozen activists from marching to the National Assembly to demand a national holiday to mark territorial losses to Vietnam.

Chicago, IL

