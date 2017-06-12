Pilots of missing Malaysian air force...

Pilots of missing Malaysian air force plane found dead

KUALA LUMPUR: The pilots of a Royal Malaysian Air Force jet that went missing north of Kuantan near the Pahang-Terengganu border have been found dead, Malaysian state media reported on Thursday . The two pilots of the Hawk 108 fighter jet were found in a swamp near Chukai in Terengganu at 2.30pm on Thursday, according to the Bernama news agency.

