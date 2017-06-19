Philippines VP visits refugees fleeing fighting, Duterte unseen in days
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center outside Marawi, while government forces still fighting insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines June 26, 2017. An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses while stand at his makeshift tent at an evacuation center outside Marawi while government forces still fighting insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines June 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC