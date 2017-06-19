Philippines VP visits refugees fleeing fighting, Duterte unseen in days

A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center outside Marawi, while government forces still fighting insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines June 26, 2017. An elderly evacuated man Saifoden Salong poses while stand at his makeshift tent at an evacuation center outside Marawi while government forces still fighting insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines June 26, 2017.

