Philippines says US troops near besieged Marawi, but not fighting

Armed U.S. troops are on the ground near the besieged Marawi City in the Philippines, but they are in a support role and not participating in fighting Islamic State militants, a Philippines military spokesman said on Wednesday. Government soldiers are seen onboard military vehicles driving along the main road of Amai Pakpak as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines, June 13, 2017.

