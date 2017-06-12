Philippines: Injured Vietnamese hosta...

Philippines: Injured Vietnamese hostage rescued in Basilian

The Abu Sayyaf Group is said to be responsible for kidnap-for-ransom activities in the waters off Southern Philippines. Source: YouTube PHILIPPINE military troops have rescued a Vietnamese sailor who was held hostage for seven months by Abu Sayyaf militants in the country's south.

