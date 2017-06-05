Philippines fight against ISIS grinds...

Philippines fight against ISIS grinds on, victory still 'weeks' away

Bombs continue to shake the southern Philippines city of Marawi as the battle to eradicate hundreds of ISIS-affiliated militants enters its third week. As the fighting wears on, deadline after deadline set by the Philippines government for the end of the conflict has been missed, including a pledge to finish the fighting by Monday, the country's Independence Day.

