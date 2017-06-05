Philippine troops raise flag as bombs...

Philippine troops raise flag as bombs fall on Islamist-held city - AFP

Embattled Philippine troops struggling to force out Islamist militants from a southern city raised the national flag for Independence Day on Monday, in a tearful ceremony dedicated to the scores killed during the conflict. Thousands of Philippine soldiers, advised by US Special Forces, are locked in fierce combat with hundreds of insurgents who overran Marawi city on May 23, flying black flags of the Islamic State group and using up to 2,000 civilians as human shields.

