PH infrastructure plan hinges on the - necessary evil' of taxes
American billionaire-politician Michael Bloomberg famously said, "Taxes are not good things, but if you want services, somebody's got to pay for them, so they're a necessary evil." In the Philippines, it's not just services that need financing but also the old and creaky infrastructure that's just begging to be replaced and updated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne...
|Jun 21
|Rolando
|1
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May '17
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|4
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC