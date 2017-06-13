Petition against Taroko mining gains ...

Petition against Taroko mining gains momentum following Chi's death

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The China Post

A major cement producer in Taiwan is feeling the fallout of the death of respected filmmaker and environmental advocate Chi Po-lin , with a petition against the extension of its mining rights in eastern Taiwan picking up endorsements after Chi was killed in an air crash on Saturday. In his 2013 documentary "Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above" , which depicted the man-made destruction of Taiwan's environment, Chi used images of an area in Taroko National Park that was deforested from mining activity by Asia Cement Corp. .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC