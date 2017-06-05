Pak Beng dam project riles locals

15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Environmental activists will petition the Administrative Court Thursday to help in their protest against the new Pak Beng dam project on the Mekong River in Laos, which could bring both ecological and economic impacts to the region. They want the court to encourage state agencies, particularly the Thai National Mekong Committee, to carefully consider the project before lending it their support.

