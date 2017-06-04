One killed, three missing as flood hi...

One killed, three missing as flood hits central Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Flood hit Central Sulawesi province in Indonesia, leaving one person dead and three others missing, a senior official of the disaster agency said here Sunday. Heavy downpours triggered the overflow of two rivers in Tolitoli district and submerged surrounding areas, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the national disaster management agency told Xinhua in a text message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC