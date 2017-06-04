One killed, three missing as flood hits central Indonesia
Flood hit Central Sulawesi province in Indonesia, leaving one person dead and three others missing, a senior official of the disaster agency said here Sunday. Heavy downpours triggered the overflow of two rivers in Tolitoli district and submerged surrounding areas, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the national disaster management agency told Xinhua in a text message.
