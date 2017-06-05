Nigerians on death row: again FG begs...

Nigerians on death row: again FG begs Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Vanguard

By: Victoria Ojeme ABUJA - The Federal Government has said it has recognized the drugs emergency situation in Indonesia and pleaded for commuting death penalty to life imprisonment. In a Joint Communique on bilateral meeting held between minister of foreign affairs Geoffrey Onyeama and Indonesia Foreign Affairs Minister Mrs Retno Marsudi The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, H E. Mrs. Retno L. P. Marsudi paid an official working visit to Nigeria from 3-5 June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,576,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC