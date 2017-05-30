NGOs under close watch for bias

Pnompenh Post

Interior Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak, seen speaking at an event last year in Phnom Penh, yesterday accused several NGOs of violating their legally mandated 'neutrality'. The Ministry of Interior yesterday warned human rights groups that they are being closely watched for alleged bias towards the opposition CNRP, in a startling move targeting some of the country's most prominent local NGOs.

Chicago, IL

