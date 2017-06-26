Nearly $1 billion in illegal drugs de...

Nearly $1 billion in illegal drugs destroyed in Asia

15 hrs ago

Cambodian officials torch a pile of drugs during a destruction ceremony to mark the UN's 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' in Phnom Penh on June 26, 2017. Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia torched nearly $1 billion worth of seized narcotics on Monday, a defiant show of force as police struggle to stem the rising flow of drugs in the region.

Chicago, IL

