Nearly $1 billion in illegal drugs destroyed in Asia

Cambodian officials torch a pile of drugs during a destruction ceremony to mark the UN's 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' in Phnom Penh on June 26, 2017. Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia torched nearly $1 billion worth of seized narcotics on Monday, a defiant show of force as police struggle to stem the rising flow of drugs in the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.