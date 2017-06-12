Narathiwat border piers reopened afte...

Narathiwat border piers reopened after complaints

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The military on Thursday morning reopened six piers on the Kolok River linking Narathiwat with Malaysia after neighbouring communities complained of disruptions to daily life. The river piers serving the Tha Rongruey, Tha Chomphu, Tha Buareng, Tha Korphai, Tha Jeh Kaseng and Hua Saphan communities in Sungai Kolok district were closed on June 3 for lack of operating licences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 281,789,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC