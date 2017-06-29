Namhsan Locals Flee Myanmar Army Arrests

Namhsan Locals Flee Myanmar Army Arrests

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Some 200 people from Manlan village in northern Shan State's Namhsan Township have fled to Lashio Township amid claims the Myanmar Army are interrogating and arresting locals for alleged connections with the Ta'ang National Liberation Army . A local man died during questioning by the Myanmar Army, according to one resident who asked for anonymity, adding that at least seven people had been arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Jun 21 Rolando 1
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May '17 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,325 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC