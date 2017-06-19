Medical mistakes led to Svay Rieng death

Family members of Pin Chamnan on Friday filed a medical malpractice complaint against Svay Rieng's provincial hospital. Fresh News A Svay Rieng provincial official yesterday acknowledged there were "minor" medical errors in a case at the provincial referral hospital that led to the death of a 49-year-old man who underwent surgery to repair three factures in one of his femurs and never woke up.

