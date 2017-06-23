Malaysia's most-wanted militant Mahmu...

Malaysia's most-wanted militant Mahmud Ahmad believed killed in Marawi

MANILA/KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian militant who helped finance the ongoing siege by extremists in the southern city of Marawi is believed to have been killed in fighting, the Philippine military said on Friday. General Eduardo Ao said Mahmud bin Ahmad was wounded in the fighting in Marawi last month and died on June 7 of his wounds.

Chicago, IL

