Malaysia Targets Reducing Smokers To 15 Per Cent By 2025
KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 -- Malaysia is targeting to lower the total number of smokers to 15 per cent of the population by 2025 and to only five per cent by 2045, in line with the target of a smoking-free nation. Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said towards meeting the objective, the ministry would be intensifying efforts to empower and promote overall health to assist smokers to kick the unhealthy habit.
