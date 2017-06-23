Maid suspect in double murder believe...

Maid suspect in double murder believed to have left Singapore for Indonesian island

The elderly couple were found motionless in two different rooms in their Bedok flat, and police later seized three knives.PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS. SINGAPORE: The maid who worked for an elderly couple who were murdered in their Bedok flat on Wednesday is believed to have left Singapore for an Indonesian island.

Chicago, IL

