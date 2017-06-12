Local election official, wife attacke...

Local election official, wife attacked by unknown man

12 hrs ago

Houn Yorn, 62, a commune election committee official in Battambang's O'Taki commune, was hospitalised after an attack on Saturday. Photo supplied/RFA A home intruder on Saturday set fire to election documents and used an axe to attack the top elections official of a commune in Battambang province that fell to the opposition at the June 4 local ballot, according to local officials who said they had ruled out a political motive.

