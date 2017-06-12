Labor's Wong bound for East Timor

Federal Labor is hopeful Australia can reset ties with East Timor after years of turbulence over a maritime boundary dispute. "All Australians are rightly proud of the role we played in supporting the Timorese people to claim their place as one of the world's newest and proudest democracies," Senator Wong said, referring to the Australian-led international peacekeeping mission following unrest after an independence referendum in 1999.

