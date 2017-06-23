Korean Embassy, DepEd sign MOU to tea...

Korean Embassy, DepEd sign MOU to teach Korean language in Public Schools

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Philippines and the Department of Education signed an agreement on June 21, 2017 that will allow DepEd to teach the Korean language in public high schools through the Special Program in Foreign Language . a Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones and Korean Ambassador Kim Jae Shin sign the memorandum of agreement for the Special Program in Foreign Language - Korean DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones and Korean Ambassador Kim Jae Shin led the memorandum of agreement signing together with DepEd Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instruction Dina Ocampo and Korean Embassy First Secretary and Korean Cultural Center Director Lee Jincheol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even before gay marriage officially arrives, ne... Wed Rolando 1
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,216 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC