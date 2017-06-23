Korean Embassy, DepEd sign MOU to teach Korean language in Public Schools

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Philippines and the Department of Education signed an agreement on June 21, 2017 that will allow DepEd to teach the Korean language in public high schools through the Special Program in Foreign Language . a Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones and Korean Ambassador Kim Jae Shin sign the memorandum of agreement for the Special Program in Foreign Language - Korean DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones and Korean Ambassador Kim Jae Shin led the memorandum of agreement signing together with DepEd Undersecretary for Curriculum and Instruction Dina Ocampo and Korean Embassy First Secretary and Korean Cultural Center Director Lee Jincheol.

