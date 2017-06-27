Phnom Penh Post - Khmer Rouge atrocities 'not a lie': Deputy PM tells of personal hardships at launch of documentation centre Deputy Prime Minister Bin Chhin looks at portraits of Khmer Rouge victims at an opening ceremony for the Khmer Rouge tribunal's Legal Documentation Centre in Phnom Penh yesterday. Deputy Prime Minister Bin Chhin yesterday opened up about the hardship he experienced under the Khmer Rouge, telling students at the inauguration of the Legal Documentation Centre yesterday that the Cambodian tragedy was "not a lie".

