Karaoke murder suspects arrested

Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai, Kawita "Earn" Ratchada, and Apiwan "Jae" Sattayabundit, who allegedly killed 22-year-old Warisara Klinjui in Khon Kaen, are were handed over to Thai authorities on Saturday night. Three female suspects wanted for the grisly murder of a karaoke bar girl in Khon Kaen's Khao Suan Kwang district have been arrested and handed over to the Thai authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.