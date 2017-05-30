Karaoke murder suspects arrested

Karaoke murder suspects arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai, Kawita "Earn" Ratchada, and Apiwan "Jae" Sattayabundit, who allegedly killed 22-year-old Warisara Klinjui in Khon Kaen, are were handed over to Thai authorities on Saturday night. Three female suspects wanted for the grisly murder of a karaoke bar girl in Khon Kaen's Khao Suan Kwang district have been arrested and handed over to the Thai authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC