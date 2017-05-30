Karaoke-murder fugitive linked to Gol...

Karaoke-murder fugitive linked to Golden Triangle drugs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai, the suspected killer of a 22-year-old karaoke bar woman, posted this selfie photo on her Facebook account, along with many others depicting a life with abundant cash and brand-name goods. Karaoke-murder fugitive Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai trafficked drugs from the Golden Triangle for sale in Thailand, according to the chief of narcotics control police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,147 • Total comments across all topics: 281,491,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC