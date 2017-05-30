Kandal drowning in debt: Confusion about MFIs may cost CPP in commune elections
By the end of last year, Cambodians collectively owed $3.1 billion to microfinance institutions , according to a World Bank report, a figure that would not have escaped the notice of the ruling Cambodian People's Party. The CPP has, in the months leading up to this Sunday's nationwide commune council elections, run an extensive campaign to distance itself from the debts that have left many in dire straits.
