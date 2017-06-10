ISIS expands foothold in Southeast As...

ISIS expands foothold in Southeast Asia with Philippine siege

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

ISIS expands foothold in Southeast Asia with Philippine siege The Philippines has become the epicenter of ISIS expansion into Southeast Asia. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s91LR5 SINGAPORE - As the siege of Marawi by ISIS-linked Philippine militants drags on, fears mount over the global terrorist group gaining a Southeast Asian stronghold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,611 • Total comments across all topics: 281,682,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC