Indonesia sentences Singapore rocket plot suspects

Six Islamic militants accused by Indonesian police of plotting to fire a rocket at downtown Singapore from a nearby island were sentenced to prison on Wednesday on charges of harboring and training extremists. Instead, the court found the men guilty of violating Indonesia's anti-terrorism law by hiding two Chinese Uighurs , who were trying to join an extremist group in Poso on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, and by setting up a jihadi training camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.