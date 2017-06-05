Indonesia, Philippines make arrests linked to city siege
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, center, and Philippine Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, Jesus Dureza, left, check out firearms that were seized from Muslim militants during the ongoing siege in Marawi city, southern Philippines on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC