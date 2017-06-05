Indonesia arrests man linked to attac...

Indonesia arrests man linked to attack on Philippines city

Marines board a transport plane in Manila for deployment in the southern Philippines city of Marawi where ongoing violence has killed scores of people Indonesian police said they have arrested a man on suspicion of helping Indonesians to join Islamic militants who overran a city in the southern Philippines and two others who allegedly helped inspire a double suicide bombing in Jakarta. Indonesian police said they have arrested a man on suspicion of helping Indonesians to join Islamic militants who overran a city in the southern Philippines and two others who allegedly helped inspire a double suicide bombing in Jakarta.

