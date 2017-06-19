Indonesia arrests 41 suspected milita...

Indonesia arrests 41 suspected militants since May attack

Read more: Powhatan Today

Indonesian police announced Thursday they have arrested 41 suspected militants following last month's twin suicide bombings in the capital that killed three policemen. Nine among them have been named as suspects in connection with the May 24 attack targeting police that also wounded six police and five civilians, said national police spokesman Maj.

