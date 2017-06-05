Immigration transfers
Photos like this of the murder suspects putting on make-up at the Mae Sai immigration office brought fast and furious outrage from the public, especially on social media. Two senior immigration officers in Chiang Rai have been transferred to inactive posts following a public outcry over pictures of the suspects in the high-profile karaoke girl murder case.
